A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of central, west-central and east-central Illinois until 9 p.m. Saturday.
The advisory areas includes Vermilion and surrounding Illinois counties.
The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the National Weather Service, issued the advisory.
The threat is listed as moderate.
Light freezing rain is expected during the day and into the evening Saturday.
The weather conditions could result in difficult travel conditions on icy roadways.
South winds gusting up to 35 mph are expected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.