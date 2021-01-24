Ice and snow could create hazardous conditions in Vermilion County on Monday and Tuesday.
The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency announced that a winter weather advisory is in effect for the county from 3 a.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.
The advisory indicates that mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of up to around 1 inch and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch are possible.
Travelers should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Motorists are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling.
