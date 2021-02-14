A winter weather advisory has been issued for southeastern and east-central Illinois, with snow accumulation and strong winds in the forecast. Danville and Vermilion County are in the advisory area, as are nearby counties in Indiana.
The National Weather Service advises travelers to be especially aware of deteriorating conditions as snow begins later today (Sunday). The advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning.
Monday morning and evening commutes could be hazardous for motorists because of the potential for heavy snow and slick roadways.
Snow accumulations continue to fluctuate, with the latest forecast calling for 2-4 inches. But other models are forecasting higher accumulations.
Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer.
This story will be updated.
