A winter storm watch will be in effect beginning Thursday morning and throughout the day until 6 p.m.
The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service state that heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch are possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
The watch area includes Vermilion and Champaign counties. Portions of central and east central Illinois are in the storm path, mainly from around Jacksonville to Bloomington and eastward.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the evening commute.
A change from rain to a mixture of sleet and freezing rain will occur Thursday morning west of I-55, and east of there in the afternoon. This mixture will change to all snow during the afternoon.
Those in the watch area are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts for updates.
Meteorologists from AccuWeather are calling this a 'dynamic' storm that could unload up to a foot of snow across Midwest, with the worst part of the system tracking through northern Illinois.
"This looks to be a rather dynamic storm with the potential for major impacts of several kinds, including heavy snow, significant ice accretion, flooding, severe weather and even a rather broad zone of strong winds," said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton, adding that nearly the entire eastern half of the nation will likely be in play for at least one of these threats.
Up to a foot of snow is anticipated to fall from northeastern Kansas to the thumb of Michigan, including the major metropolitan area of Chicago, from Wednesday through Thursday. For many places in the Midwest, precipitation will start as rain and turn to snow as temperatures drop. Many, including those in the Windy City, can expect slippery roads and sidewalks on Wednesday night and Thursday, especially as bitterly cold air causes any wet spots from rain to freeze up.
