Vermilion and surrounding counties in east-central Illinois are under a winter storm watch until 12 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service and Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency issued the watch Monday morning.
The watch area is along a line from Danville northwest to Taylorville. Fountain County in Indiana will also be involved in the watch area.
Heavy snow is likely, possibly mixed with a brief period of sleet and freezing rain when the precipitation begins Tuesday night. Significant snow accumulations in excess of 8 inches are possible. Blowing and drifting snow is likely late Wednesday into Thursday.
The winter storm conditions could last from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.
Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Champaign County is also part of the watch area.
Weather officials urge residents to stay alert to the latest forecasts and updates on the situation.
