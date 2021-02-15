A winter storm warning remains in effect for Vermilion and surrounding counties in eastern-central Illinois and west-central Indiana.
The warning is not set to expire until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A wind chill advisory expired at midday Monday.
Heavy snow is expected this afternoon and tonight, with accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible.
Travel conditions are expected to be hazardous and difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Conditions will be particularly poor for the evening commute.
North winds could gust from 20 to 25 mph and could create dangerous drifting conditions. East-west roads could be especially hard hit.
There are a number of local cancellations and closures for the rest of the day. Transportation and public safety officials advise people to stay off the roads until the storm has passed and crews have an opportunity to plow and sand roadways.
You can monitor road conditions at the Illinois Department of Transportation website and view real-time road conditions at three camera locations in Danville: At the intersection of Main and Gilbert; the intersection of Vermilion and Fairchild; and the Bowman Street intersection at Interstate 74.
The website address is:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.