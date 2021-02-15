Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.