Danville is again in the crosshairs of a major winter storm expected to make its way across Illinois on Thursday.
Snow and freezing rain are possible beginning Thursday afternoon and into the evening, with potential accumulations of 1-3 inches of snow.
Most of the more significant impact from the storm will occur north of the area.
The storm has been moving across the U.S. in recent days, spreading snow and an icy mix across parts of the southern Plains on Wednesday after impacting parts of California and the Southwest with heavy snow earlier in the week.
This potent storm system has eyes for the northeastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say, and is expected to cause major travel disruptions by spreading a wintry mix into the mid-Atlantic as well as up to a foot or more of snow in parts of New England.
This expansive and far-reaching storm will have impacted approximately 265 million people from California to Maine by the time it exits the U.S. Friday evening, according to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.
