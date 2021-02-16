The winter storm that swept through the Midwest Monday and into Tuesday left mounds of snow — up to 6 or more inches in some parts of the area — and brought public life almost to a standstill.
Roads and highways were slick, snow-covered and hazardous. Danville schools are closed for a snow day on Tuesday, and all Vermilion County government offices are closed until Wednesday morning.
The Danville Public Library also announced it would be closed on Tuesday.
The Vermilion County Highway Department advised that road conditions were expected to deteriorate overnight Monday and into Tuesday. Additional snowfall and high winds may cause some areas of the county to become impassable.
County highway crews were taken off the roads Monday evening and will resume work at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Travel is discouraged on county highways until crews have an opportunity to plow roads and spread sand.
