The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, which is in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The service states that the winds will come up quickly after sunrise with the strongest winds expected in the late morning into the early afternoon.
Winds are forecast to be southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, particularly east of I-55.
Dangerous driving conditions will develop for high-profile vehicles Thursday morning.
In addition to the strong winds, dry conditions will add to potentially dangerous fire weather conditions and any burning is discouraged.
