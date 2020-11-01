A wind advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday for most of central and east-central Illinois, as well as western Indiana.
Vermilion and surrounding counties are included in the advisory.
The National Weather Service forecasts northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The gusts could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving may be difficult, particularly on southwest to northeast oriented roadways such as I-55 and I-57.
The NWS advises motorists to se extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.