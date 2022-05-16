“The Community Connection” a daily 30-minute talk show began airing on 1490 WDAN AM at 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
The new program is hosted by Laura Williams, who has also produced the DACC Radio Show for many years on the Danville radio station.
“The Community Connection” will air in the same time slot as the former program, “Newsmakers,” which was hosted by Linda Bolton for 12 years.
Bolton died in April, and because her program was unique to her own passions and background, the station felt it was appropriate to shift toward a slightly different focus.
“As a radio journalist, Linda did such a tremendous job of focusing on the individuals creating the news and leading our communities,” said Neuhoff Media-Danville General Manager Mike Shamus. “Laura’s program will focus more broadly on the people, programs and organizations impacting Vermilion County in unique ways.” Shamus said. “We will never replace Linda, but to honor her with our commitment of service, will continue a legacy established over 80-years ago for WDAN listeners.”
“The Community Connection” has history of its own on Danville radio.
WDAN featured a program of the same name when the late Coach Frank Luzenske produced a morning talk on WDAN in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“Coach loved talking to kids, adults and sharing their stories,” said Williams. “When asked about hosting a daily program on the radio, I felt it was the perfect name for what we will do too.”
“The Community Connection” and “Newsmakers” will have their program archives available via podcast on vermilioncountyfirst.com.
The “Newsmakers” podcast has been among the most downloaded audio programs across all Neuhoff Media’s digital features companywide.
