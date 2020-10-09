A 44-year-old Westville woman has been identified as the victim of a pedestrian crash Wednesday night on Interstate 74 east of Danville.
Vermillion County, Indiana, Sheriff Mike Phelps reported Friday morning that Meghan J. Nigra of Westville died in the collision after she apparently got out of her vehicle, which was stopped in the emergency lane, and was walking on the highway.
Authorities continue to seek the public's help with the investigation into the incident that occurred on I-74 near the Indiana 63 interchange.
Phelps said dispatchers received a call about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday from a motorist who said he'd hit something in the road and sustained damage to his van.
Upon arrival at the scene at the 5-mile marker of eastbound I-74, officers discovered a pedestrian had been struck and killed.
The victim was in the middle of the roadway when struck, and a vehicle with emergency flashers on was located in the emergency lane to the west.
The motorist reported that he saw the vehicle in the emergency lane, so he switched to the passing lane. After passing the disabled vehicle, he switched back to the driving lane and hit something. He slowed and moved to the emergency lane, stopped and called 911.
According to witnesses, the pedestrian was in a vehicle sitting in the emergency lane. For an unknown reason, the driver exited the vehicle.
The sheriff said police do not how long she was outside her vehicle before being struck by the van. They do know that several vehicles struck the pedestrian after she was initially struck by the van.
The sheriff asks that anyone driving through the area about the time of the accident contact the Vermillion County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office at (765) 492-3838.
Assisting were Vermillion County coroner, Indiana State Police, Fountain County Sheriff's Office, Perrysville Fire/Rescue, Illiana EMS, Indiana Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police.
