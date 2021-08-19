GAINESVILLE, FL — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announces the appointment of Jennifer Gerrib, LCSW, as assistant director for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) effective Aug. 1, 2021.
Gerrib is originally from Westville, Ill. and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill. (1992), and a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign (2006) She is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Black Belt in LEAN System’s Redesign, a Veterans Health Administration Certified Mentor at the Fellowship Level, and a 2015 HCLDP graduate.
She began her career at VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville in 2007 as the patient advocate. In 2010 she became the Grant Per Diem (GPD) Liaison and Homeless Veteran Program Coordinator, starting the Homeless Program in Danville, and supervising the multi-disciplinary homeless team of social workers and support staff. As the program grew exponentially in 2012, she became the full time Homeless Veteran Program Coordinator while additional staff were added including a full time GPD Liaison.
In 2013 she moved to Southern California and was the VISN 22 Network homeless coordinator. During her time there she was detailed to the VA Greater Los Angles Healthcare System working with the Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Health Administration to re-design and improve the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Program.
Gerrib graduated from the Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) in 2015. She was a member of the National Patient Experience Senior Leaders Committee and participated in the national development of measuring the effectiveness of Patient Experience, and in 2017 became the Chief of Veteran’s Experience at the North Las Vegas Healthcare System.
In August 2018, Gerrib continued her career as the Mid-South VISN 9 Veterans Experience Officer. During this tenure Gerrib completed a detail to the Iowa City VA Healthcare System as the associate director of operations and was later selected as the social work executive. She has recently completed a detail as the assistant director for the Charlie Norwood VA Healthcare System in Augusta, Ga.
