WESTVILLE — This year’s Westville Labor Day Parade grand marshal and honorary marshal are both appreciative the community wanted to honor them.
Grand Marshal is Shawn Bennett and Honorary Marshal is Michelle Schaumburg.
Darren Van Duyn, parade chairman for the Westville Labor Day parade, says Bennett was nominated because of his dedication to being the longest serving school board member, in which he’s served 33 years this November.
“That’s half my life,” Bennett said, about turning 66 also in November.
His mom and dad are from this area. His family moved to Westville when he was in the fifth grade.
He said being a school board member isn’t for the accolades.
“But when you see good things happening, it’s a very rewarding experience,” Bennett said.
He is also a retired postmaster from the Westville Post Office. He retired as acting postmaster in Danville. In addition, he and his wife, Jona, play Santa and Mrs. Claus in the community. They have three children and two grandchildren.
Schaumburg was nominated “because of her work with the kids of our community within our school district and in the community,” according to Van Duyn.
Nominations are taken from Westville Lions Club members and voted upon by the club. The club looks for individuals who give back to the Westville community, as the club is considered a part of the largest service organization in the world.
“I am very honored and humbled at the same time,” Bennett said about how he felt being selected grand marshal. “I think it’s quite an honor. I certainly didn’t expect it.”
“Some great Westville people have been honored this way, so it’s extremely honoring to even be considered in that group. It’s humbling because I certainly don’t think of myself the same as those past grand marshals,” he said.
Bennett said this is one of the highlights of his life, paling only to his faith and family.
“I feel very blessed by God to have been able to do the things I have,” he added.
He said about Westville, “it’s a good place to be. A lot of exciting things are going on.”
Schaumburg is assistant principal at Westville High School. She’s been with the school district for 24 years. She’s married to Troy and they have two sons, Alex and Cade.
“I’m very honored and humbled,” she too said, adding that the Lions Club could have selected numerous other people.
She grew up in Fowler, Ind. and came to Westville Elementary School in 1997.
“I love Westville. It’s just a wonderful place to live,” Schaumburg said.
She said community members step up whenever needed.
The 110th Westville Labor Day parade is at 11:30 a.m. Monday.
This weekend is full of Westville Lions Club Labor Day Weekend activities including a movie in the park on Friday, arts and crafts vendors Saturday through Monday, the band Brushville Saturday night and fireworks Sunday night.
One of the booths at the park will be for the Westville Alumni Association.
COVID-19 interrupted its inauguration last year, says president Cliff Kinney. This Labor Day weekend marks the first time they will have their custom made pop-up canopy set up at the Westville park with hopes of adding members to its current 44 members.
They also still were looking for people to help man the tent.
Other activities taking place this weekend are part of St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s annual celebration.
St. Mary’s events will take place Friday through Monday on its parking lot and in the parish hall, 231 N. State St.
On Friday, is Elvis impersonator Radney Pennington. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased with cash, check or credit card. Call 217-267-3334.
An antique car show, for anything on wheels, is noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Registration is $10, from noon to 3 p.m. Cash prizes for top 3, $100, $75 and $25. There’s also Father’s choice and Top 20. Participants get a dash plaque.
On Sunday is St. Mary’s Margaritaville. The Brat Pack band will play in the parking lot from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There’s a $5 cover charge. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase at both events.
From noon to 3 p.m. on Monday: a pork tenderloin meal for $7 that includes sandwich, baked beans, chips, pop or water. Raffle drawing at 3 p.m. 50/50 raffle is $10 per ticket or three for $25. To purchase tickets with credit card, call 217-267-3334. Last year’s winner got $9.500.
St. Mary’s thanks its sponsors.
Mary Ann Hughes, co-chairwoman of the St. Mary’s Labor Day Celebration, says proceeds go to the church such as for the food pantry and community support.
