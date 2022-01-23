Joseph Balskus and Rena Pate were inducted into the Wall of Fame the Westville High School Alumni Banquet last summer at the Beef House restaurant in Covington.
Westville High School Principal Guy Goodlove said the Wall of Fame was established to promote pride in Westville, promote pride in Westville Community Unit School District 2, and to provide role models for students.
More about the honorees follows:
Major General (Retired) Joseph “Greg” Balskus — United States Air Force
Class of 1973
Military Officer
Joseph “Greg” Balskus, a 1973 graduate, served as class president during his sophomore and junior years. As a varsity athlete, he competed in football and baseball. He earned All-State Honors as a jazz drummer in the jazz band festival in 1972 and 1973. He was a member of the OWL Society and also a selectee for the Illinois Boys’ State. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and served as president of the local Boy Scouts’ Explorer chapter.
After high school, Greg attended Eastern Illinois University earning two masters’ degrees (Speech Pathology and Audiology in 1977 before his 21st birthday). Greg worked as a speech pathologist in Kankakee and Danville, Illinois, before accepting an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School in 1979. He graduated as a Second Lieutenant in 1980 with the honor of Distinguished Graduate. He was assigned as an Air Battle Manager while on active duty and served overseas in Osan, South Korea, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and at home in Homestead, Florida. He was combat qualified and worked extensively with the F-4C Phantom, the F-15 Eagle, and the E3A (Airborne Warning and Control System). After in-residence Squadron Officer School, General Balskus was assigned as an Associate Professor of Aerospace Studies at The Citadel Military College of South Carolina from 1984 to 1988. In 1990, after serving eight years in the Air Force Reserves as Information Management Officer, 315th Military Airlift Wing (Associate), Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina, General Balskus joined the Florida Air National Guard.
General Balskus has commanded at every level with squadron, group, and state positions. He held several positions at 125th Fighter Wing and State Headquarters. He was confirmed by the United States Senate in 2002 for the rank of Brigadier General and served as Commander and Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Florida National Guard. In 2012, General Balskus was confirmed by the United States Senate for the rank of Major General and was called to serve at the Pentagon as the Military Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategic Plans and Programs, later named Strategic Plans and Requirements. He testified before Congress two times advocating for Air Force programs and was an integral part of the senior air staff until his retirement on October 5, 2015. During his career, he was decorated with the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation with oak leaf cluster, along with the highest state awards to include the Florida Cross in 2012 and 2015 and the Florida Distinguished Service Medal. Upon his retirement, he received the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. In 2006, General Balskus received Eastern Illinois University’s Distinguished Alumni Award.
General Balskus currently serves as Senior Vice President for the Department of Defense Strategic Accounts for Xator Corporation, a $280 million defense company headquartered in Reston, Virginia. He is a doctoral candidate for his Ph.D. in Performance Psychology with an expected graduation date of March 2022.
General Balskus’s outstanding military career and his continued pursuit for academic excellence provide an excellent example for the students, alumni, and citizens of Westville High School and the Westville community.
Rena Kay Pate (Kaluza)
Class of 1981
Distinguished Educator
Rene K. Pate, graduated from Westville High School with distinction in 1981, where she excelled in a variety of extracurricular activities. Mrs. Pate demonstrated excellence in the performing arts, both musical and theatrical, and especially the classroom, where her efforts led her to being named the valedictorian of her graduating class. She served as a class officer, was selected to the Outstanding Westville Leaders’ Society, and awarded the top academic honor by being named an “Illinois State Scholar”.
After graduation, Rena was unable to attend college and began working in the Department of Education at what was then known as Lakeview Medical Center. She worked there for seven years while attending Danville Area Community College where she received her Associate’s Degree. Rena was the Assistant of Marketing and Communications when she left Lakeview to attend the University of Illinois where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education K-8 as well as a minor in literature.
Rena began working for Danville School District 118 in 1989 at East Park Elementary and then spent many years at Daniel Elementary in Tilton. She was one of the founding teachers who opened Southwest Elementary School in Tilton where she spent the remainder of her 29-year teaching career.
During that time, she obtained her Master’s Degree in Teaching and Learning Mathematics from Nova Southeastern University. Her action research thesis focused on problem solving for primary children. Through that course of study, she became aware of the lack of materials for elementary teachers to teach problem solving. The information gained through her study and experience teaching, led her to write and publish two books for teachers that provide activities and “kid friendly” story problems.
Rena began presenting at math conferences to spread the word of the importance of teaching foundational problem solving in the early grades and has presented at the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics Conferences throughout the United States. Rena founded the Annual 1st Grade Math Challenge district wide to support math achievement in our youngest students, which has continued for the past 12 years.
Rena’s many accomplishments include achieving the highest teacher certification, the Master Teaching certificate from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, one of four individuals to have received this distinction in the Danville School District; the David Fields Outstanding Elementary Teacher for District 118, the Vermilion County Golden Ruler Award, and was a finalist for the state of Illinois Golden Apple Award. She was awarded an Illinois State Board Resolution for her work taking her students weekly to visit with the residents of Vermilion Manor Nursing Home. Since retirement, Rena began teaching part time at Danville Area Community College and is also a math tutor for the TRIO Department at DACC. She continues doing Title I math with students at Southwest Elementary.
Rena Pate’s dedication and passion for teaching and her achievements are an excellent example of what one can accomplish through creativity and hard work. Her work in the area of elementary mathematics has impacted thousands of students not only in the Danville area but nationwide. Rena is at the pinnacle of her profession and is a role model to the students, alumni, and citizens of Westville and Vermilion County.
