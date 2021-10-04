DANVILLE — Local developer Paul Offutt hopes the third time is the charm for city officials to approve a gas station and convenience store at West Newell Road and Bowman Avenue.
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will consider recommending approval of a rezoning petition for the northwest corner of Bowman Avenue and West Newell Road. Offutt's Security Ventures Inc. of Danville, owner of the parcel, is requesting the property be rezoned from AG agriculture to B2 highway business zoning for a convenience store, fast food, fueling station and retail.
"The city's changed a lot...," Offutt said about since the last time he brought forward the gas station and pre-annexation proposal in 2007. Prior to that, he initially brought a request forward in 2002.
The zoning commission has recommended the gas station both times in the past, but the city council hasn't approved it or Offutt pulled the item prior to a vote, knowing it would fail.
Offutt said he's again offered to annex for the city to receive the tax dollars.
Offutt said there's still a lot of traffic on West Newell and Bowman Avenue, and a lot of opportunity.
He bought the property about 20 years ago.
He said it's "100 percent speculative" on what could locate there, with a gas station, convenience store and fast food restaurant.
According to the city's future land use map, the agriculture zoning "is to facilitate orderly and efficient urban development by preventing the inappropriate and untimely intrusion of non-agricultural land uses into such areas."
According to city officials, anticipated impact on infrastructure and services: new entrances in the public right of way, increased risk of accidents at this location on right of way, and increase in sanitary sewer length to be owned by the city if connected to public sewer as required by ordinance.
"Preliminary Findings of Fact" zoning paperwork states "the proposed amendment will constitute an entering wedge and does create an isolated, unrelated zoning district."
Logan Cronk, grants and planning manager with the city, said "we're not offering much of a recommendation. It's up to the commission and city council."
According to city code for land use, 150.073 Development along Bowman Avenue and West Newell Road, that was passed in 2008, "In accordance with the Comprehensive Plan and the city's desire to promote sustainable growth, the following regulations shall apply to development along the North Bowman Ave. and West Newell Rd. corridors ...(A) Any new non-residential use must be adjoining an existing legal non-residential use. (B) Any new non-residential use shall be required to utilize both public sanitary sewers and public water."
In other business, the zoning commission will act on a special use permit requested by Montana Schmidt of Danville to allow the use of a hair salon at 1017 N. Vermilion St. in the P1 professional office zoning district.
The property, located on the east side of Vermilion Street and which is the fourth property south of English Street, is owned by David Schnelle.
The structure is currently vacant. It would be modified from single-family residential to a shared use, of single family residence and hair salon.
The city's future land use map shows the use would not be a non-conforming use, with city officials saying it would be compatible with the area. There are other sites in the neighborhood with this proposed use already in existence.
The zoning commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
