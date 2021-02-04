COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available this weekend for persons age 65 and older in Hoopeston and Danville.
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, in partnership with the Vermilion County Health Department, is vaccinating residents 65 and older for protection against COVID-19 by appointment only at the following locations:
- Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville (inside the former Hallmark location). Please enter through the main mall entrance near Joann Fabric and Crafts.
- Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, 701 E. Orange St., Hoopeston. Please enter through the northwest doors.
The appointments are open to the public, age 65 and older. You don't have to be a Carle patient.
Check MyCarle to schedule appointments or call (217) 902-6100 to schedule.
