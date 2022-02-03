Mother Nature unleashed a mighty winter blast on Groundhog Day, but folks made the best of it. The Commercial-News asked readers to send in their photos of the weather event, and more than 100 have already done so. Here are some samples of our readers’ camera handiwork. The photos came through email and from Facebook postings. You can find many, many more on our Facebook page.
featured editor's pick
Weather Scenes From Our Readers
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fair Oaks sees apartment fire
- Danville, Vermilion County ready to tackle snow
- Danville City Council welcomes new Ward 6 alderman
- Big Ten Men’s Basketball Standings
- Winter storm watch in effect beginning Tuesday evening
- Survivor Resource Center moving to downtown Danville
- Danville D118 closing schools Wednesday and Thursday
- COVID-19 again hits Illinois prisons
- County officials warn travelers about road conditions
- Danville Goodwill store moving to new location
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.