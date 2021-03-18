A lucky little leprechaun, Michael Branham of Danville, was all decked out in his holiday garb when found in the Vermilion River Beer Company in downtown Danville on Wednesday. He was dressed for the celebration of St Patrick's Day. The business was open all day for the Irish celebration and lured in a number of colorful folks who remained socially distant but up for a little green-tinged frivolity. The establishment embraced the special holiday and even served a traditional Irish breakfast for early risers.
Wearin' of the Green in Danville
- By Susan Joy McKinney | Commercial-news photographer
Obituaries
