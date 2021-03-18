Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.