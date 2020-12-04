Danville schools are among the 85 Illinois schools that will receive new water bottle-filling stations to encourage students to drink more water as part of H2O On the Go, a new grant program by Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation.
Recipients include nine schools in Vermilion County: Danville High School, Edison Elementary School, Garfield Elementary School, Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, Mark Denman Elementary School, Meade Park Elementary School, North Ridge Middle School, South View Upper Elementary School and Southwest Elementary School, all in Danville.
H2O On the Go allows for easier access to drinking water for Illinois students while at school and helps encourage them to choose water instead of sugary beverages such as soda, juice and sports drinks. Illinois elementary, middle and high schools selected for this program will have existing water fountains replaced with new water bottle-filling stations. The schools also will receive toothbrushes and reusable water bottles for their students.
“Through our H2O On the Go program, we are fulfilling our mission to improve the overall health of Illinois children by making drinking water more accessible to students throughout the state,” said Lora Vitek, executive director of Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, through a press release. “With the new water bottle-filling stations, students will be able to stay hydrated and cut back on sugar consumption, reducing their risk of tooth decay.”
The foundations launched the program earlier this year as part of a shared initiative to improve the overall health and well-being of Illinois children. The new water bottle-filling stations are supplied by Elkay, based in Downers Grove. Besides the notable health benefits, the H20 On the Go refillable water stations help reduce waste and promote conservation efforts.
“The Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation is happy to see the installation of these water bottle-filling stations in many of our state’s schools, which showcases our continual effort to improve the oral and overall health of Illinois children,” said Heather Higgins Alderman, the Foundation’s president, in the press release. “We are glad to partner with Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation for this program to encourage children to drink more water and have it readily available for them at school as a healthy beverage choice.”
Tooth decay, while largely preventable, is the most chronic infectious disease among children. Drinking water rather than unhealthy beverages can help keep teeth strong and reduce cavities by almost 25 percent. It can also help combat obesity, increase energy levels and improve students’ cognitive function. The new water bottle-filling stations are also touch-free, which lowers the chance of germ exchange.
