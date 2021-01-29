DANVILLE — Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs, has been awarded a national cooperative contract to provide digital scoreboards and video displays through Equalis Group, a cooperative purchasing organization.
Equalis Group offers contracts through world-class partners that follow the industry’s most rigorous processes and procedures.
The agreement allows Watchfire to provide scoring and sports entertainment systems to K-12 schools, colleges and universities, local governments and state agencies that source through the Equalis Group system.
The competitively-solicited and publicly-awarded contract includes fixed-digit and video scoreboards, scorers table LED signs and audio systems for indoor and outdoor sports facilities.
"Our partnership with Equalis Group allows schools and municipalities to source reliable and beautiful sports boards easily, economically and in compliance with legally-required competition for public contracts," said Bob Ferrulo, Watchfire sports market manager, through a press release. "We are excited to be associated with this group."
The public sector procurement process includes nuances and regulatory considerations to safeguard how dollars are spent.
"Our agreement with Watchfire will help purchasers navigate procurement guidelines and statutory requirements, while reducing costs, enabling them to concentrate on quickly securing the right solution for their sports needs," said David J. Akers, executive vice president at Equalis Group.
Watchfire Signs designs and engineers outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide.
