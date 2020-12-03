DANVILLE — A resident of Ward 2 in Danville has filed to be a write-in candidate in next year’s Danville City Council election.
Ronnie D. Harrier of 620 Oakwood Ave. has filed a “Declaration of Intent to be a Write-in Candidate” form with the Danville Election Commission.
No candidate recently filed to run for that open seat in the April 6, 2021 election.
Alderman Dan Duncheon isn’t seeking re-election due to moving out of the ward next year.
Duncheon was appointed in 2016, after Ward 2 Alderman Frank Hoskins moved out of the ward and resigned his seat. Duncheon didn’t face opposition in seeking election in 2017.
The other Ward 2 Alderman is Rick Strebing.
Ward 2 encompasses a portion of the city’s south and west sides, including Vermilion Heights and the downtown area, from south of Madison Street to East Ninth Street and running from Avenue H on the west to South Griffin Street on the east.
Seven aldermen seats in the city, one in each of the seven wards, will be up for election next year. Aldermen currently in those seats: Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams, Ward 2 Alderman Dan Duncheon, Ward 3 Alderman R.J. Davis, Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon, Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard and Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster.
Aldermen without opposition next year are Williams and Puhr.
There will be races in Wards 3, 4, 6 and 7. Those running: Ward 3, Damara Joyner and Heidi Pertell; Ward 4, McMahon and Tricia Teague; Ward 6, Poshard and Allan Shepherd; and Ward 7, Darren York and Kaylan Huber.
