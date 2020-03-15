DANVILLE — When Susan Miceli-Green sees a need in the community, she steps up to take action.
“The only way to make a change is to be a positive influence,” she said.
In light of that attitude and her activities, the Illinois Jaycees has selected Miceli-Green as one of nine honorees in its Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois awards program.
Miceli-Green, 37, of Georgetown, is being recognized in the category of Humanitarian and/or Volunteer Leadership.
The honorees will be recognized at an awards banquet on May 2 at the Wyndham Springfield-City Centre. Also honored will be Rob Dalhaus III, 30, of St. Joseph, who is executive director of C-U at Home.
The banquet will include a video highlighting the honoree’s accomplishments, plaque presentation and opportunity for each honoree to address the audience.
“It’s an honor to be recognized, especially considering I don’t seek awards,” Miceli-Green said. “I don’t do it for the glory.”
Miceli-Green was brought up with the value of volunteering instilled in her, saying, “I was raised to be neighborly.”
She knew she was nominated, but didn’t expect to win because she thought volunteering was something that everybody does.
“I strive to leave my community a better place. I believe if we all want to make a change, we can do it,” she said.
People may be nominated for the award by a Jaycees chapter or by an organization not affiliated with the Jaycees.
Miceli-Green was nominated by Larry and Rhea Ann Weatherford with KISS Country-KOOL Radio.
“Having worked with Susan with her Jaycees events in the past, as well as the Danville Symphony and the Vermilion County War Museum, Rhea Ann and I thought that she was an ideal candidate for the award,” Weatherford said.
“Her work as a volunteer and leader in so many community events, organizations and activities seemed to reflect exactly what the award was all about.
“As I learned when I opened up the nomination form online, this is not an award that you’re given just based on a letter from someone who knows you. There are a number of questions that require details with hundreds of words per answer.
“It is quite an achievement to be chosen for this statewide honor.”
The Outstanding Young Persons program annually recognizes young people throughout Illinois who excel in their chosen fields, endeavors and show a great commitment to their respective communities.
Miceli-Green is development manager at the Vermilion County War Museum. In addition to her fundraising and programming responsibilities, she volunteers her time handling museum public relations and improving the design and appearance of the museum displays.
She also volunteers in several local organizations, including the Danville Lions Club, the American Legion and the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System. She previously served as a local chapter president and region director of the Illinois Jaycees. In addition, she serves as a volunteer producer and judges coordinator for the National Ms. American Elegance Pageant and also is part of the Georgetown Fair queen pageant crew.
Miceli-Green graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education/athletic training and earned a dual master’s of sport science in sports medicine/sports management from United States Sports Academy.
Miceli-Green owns and operates her own tanning and lash extension business, Ready, Set, Glo. She lives in Georgetown with her husband, David.
