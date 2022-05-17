DANVILLE — The Vermilion County War Museum will have an open house on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21.
The event is to honor all those who have served or are currently serving in the American Military.
Admission will be free at the 14,000-square-foot former Carnegie Library which is now home to more than 60,000 military-related artifacts.
According to the event’s coordinator and museum board member Larry Weatherford, “Even if you’ve been to the museum recently, the open house will offer a unique opportunity to learn more and be entertained at the same time, by interacting with the reenactors and living history presenters. They will be portraying individuals from various eras of American history, and they’re experts on those time periods. Some of the presentations will relate to local people and events. And of course, we encourage you to ask questions or share your stories.”
Board president James Kouzmanoff said, “On Armed Forces Day, we will also welcome those who are interested in volunteering at the museum. Some of our current volunteers and board members will be on hand to visit with potential volunteers about the opportunities that we have available.”
Open house hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Vermilion County War Museum is located at 307 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.