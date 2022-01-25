PARIS, Ill. — The Edgar County Fair Board is excited to announce that Walker Hayes, whose song “Fancy Like”, the Today Show called the “Smash Hit of the summer!” will be headlining the grandstand entertainment in July and will be joined by fellow TikToker and country music artist, Cooper Alan.
The concert will take place at the Edgar County Fairgrounds in Paris, Ill. on Friday, July 29. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Grandstand tickets, track tickets and party pit tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday (Jan. 28) and will be available at www.edgarcountyfair.com.
The Edgar County Fair Association is proud to present this year's Fair and Races at the Edgar County Fairgrounds. Come see the vast premiums, exhibits and races. Find out more about the fair and concert by visiting www.edgarcountyfair.com or by following them on Facebook @edgarcountyfair.
About Walker Hayes: Monument Records recording artist, Walker Hayes, is a singer/songwriter originally from Mobile, Alabama.
His recent EP Country Stuff includes the RIAA certified Platinum smash hit “Fancy Like,” which has topped every country streaming and sales chart since its release, and has spent eight weeks and counting at the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs. Called “the song of the summer” by the Today Show, the track is now in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs. Propelled by the TikTok dance Hayes made to the song with his teenage daughter, “Fancy Like” has been used over half a million times on the app, with that original, homemade video, racking up over 30 million views and being used in a national Applebee’s campaign.
Continuing to break boundaries, a new version of “Fancy Like” that features Grammy-Award nominated, pop superstar Kesha, is out now.
Hayes’ debut album boom., co-produced by multi-Grammy Award winning producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, led Billboard to praise his “personal, soul-bearing storylines; rolling rhymes; and Macklemore-like cadence,” and the Washington Post to write that “Hayes has broken into the mainstream by sounding different.”
The proud father of six has performed his music, including “Fancy Like” and the Double-Platinum RIAA certified hit “You Broke Up With Me,” to national audiences on Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The TODAY Show. Hayes has headlined multiple tours on his own, as well as joined the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett and Old Dominion on tour.
About Cooper Alan: If you like country music and you’re on any social media app, you’ve probably seen Cooper Alan on your screen in the past two years. The up-and-coming country star has independently built a fanbase of over 7.5 million followers and has earned over 50 million streams on his music. Originally from Winston Salem, N.C., he spent his high school and college years playing bars, college campuses, and Honky Tonks all across the Carolinas. He and his band became the “go to” for great music and a high energy, all night throwdown performance.
After graduation, Cooper packed up his guitar and moved to Nashville as fast as he could, where he had the incredible luck of meeting hit songwriter/producer Victoria Shaw who signed him within weeks to a publishing deal. He is fortunate and proud to have the opportunity to write songs with people like Rivers Rutherford, Seth Mosley, Matt Nolen, Skip Black, Kent Blazy, Desmond Child, Jeffrey Steele and Victoria Shaw.
Cooper’s music has been streamed over 50 million times. His hit singles include “New Normal”, “Tough Ones”, “Colt 45 (Country Remix)”, “Can’t Dance”, and many more. His songs have reached #1 on the iTunes Charts multiple times. This past year, Cooper started his own record label (Cooped Up Records) and began to translate his social media audience into killer live shows, selling out venues all across the country. Because of his streaming and live touring success, he was named a “Next Big Thing” artist by Music Row Magazine.
