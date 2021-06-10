DANVILLE — The old saying, “You can’t understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes” is again serving a purpose locally this weekend.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes will take place Saturday, June 12 at Temple Plaza, located at North and Vermilion streets in downtown Danville.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.
It’s sponsored by Survivor Resource Center, with other business, organization and individual sponsorships.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an event that was started in 2001 by Frank Baird in Van Nuys, Calif. It was created to improve gender relationships between men and women and give a platform for men to protest violence against women, according to event information.
“The International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence. It is a dramatic opportunity to raise awareness in your community about the serious causes, effects and remediations to men’s sexualized violence,” according to the international event’s website.
“We are still accepting sponsorships, donations, but they cannot be included on the t-shirt at this time,” according to Brooke Kuchefski, prevention educator with Survivor Resource Center.
People can register to walk at the event or at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Danville/SRCWalkaMileinHerShoes. Single registration fee is $15.
Registration options also can be found on the Survivor Resource Center’s Facebook page.
Men are asked to walk one mile in high heel shoes (shoes provided in men’s sizes). Women and children also are encouraged to come and walk one mile. High heels are not mandatory to participate.
“Two years ago we saw approximately 346 participants. So we are unsure how many to be prepared for this year,” Kuchefski says.
To get people listening, learning and talking, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes education events organize around men literally walking one mile in women’s high-heeled shoes.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a positive way for everyone to show that they are taking a stand against violence while also raising money to support Sexual Assault/Abuse Prevention Education for the community and schools, according to organizers.
The Survivor Resource Center is a non-profit agency, supported through grants and community donations, committed to ending sexual violence in the community. It serves Vermilion, Edgar and Clark counties in Illinois.
The center is located at 923 N. Vermilion St., Danville. It was formerly known as the Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center and moved from Tilton.
The Survivor Resource Center serves all ages and genders of sexual assault victims and their loved ones by providing individual, family and group counseling; legal and medical advocacy; case management; and awareness/prevention programs for community members and professionals. The services are free and confidential.
The center operates a 24-hour hotline, 217-446-1337 or 1-866-617-3224, that is fully staffed with local, trained professionals and volunteers to provide help and answer questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.