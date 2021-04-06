Following the busiest election he's been an election judge for, in November, David Hardesty said this morning that it's been a little busier than he expected for Election Day.
Hardesty, who has been an election judge since 2012, said the Tilton mayor race was largely driving the voter interest at the Tilton Community Center polling place.
That's what brought in voter Shirley Hauger, who said she wanted to show her support for current Mayor David Phillips.
Fellow election judges Maggie Quick and Cade Cummins, also at the Tilton Community Center sitting at a different precinct table, said they've had time to do their college homework between voters.
"It's been slow," Quick said.
Vermilion County and Danville election officials predicted a low voter turnout for today's general consolidated election, similar with previous years.
Vermilion County Chief Deputy County Clerk/Supervisor of Elections Lindsay Light reports "things are going well. Things are a little more steady than I anticipated. Some polling places are completely dead and others are going steady. I’m hearing a lot of activity in Tilton, Hoopeston and Oakwood where there are contested races. Bismarck always has a higher turnout. (Vermilion County Clerk) Cathy (Jenkins) is out traveling checking on things and talking to the judges... I’m pretty pleased with the way things are going so far, though."
Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandy Delhaye reported they had 317 walk-in early voters and 178 vote by mail.
These are far lower numbers than the Danville Election Commission saw last year.
The county and city saw record-breaking voting last year.
There were more than 2,875 early in-person voters and 1,660 vote-by-mail ballots in Danville for the November 2020 election.
There are about 17,000 registered voters in Danville and about 30,000 in Vermilion County.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. today for voting.
There are city council, township, school board, community college board and other races.
Election results tonight can be found online at danvillevotes.com and also the county clerk’s website at vercounty.org.
