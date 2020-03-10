Voters to decide increasing sales tax for schools

DANVILLE – School districts around Vermilion County seek public support for a 1 percent increase in the countywide sales tax rate on the March 17 ballot after voters rejected the same proposal two years ago.
A law enacted in 2007 allows school districts representing 51 percent or more of a county’s student population to seek approval to assess an Illinois County School Facility Tax of up to 1 percent.
Fifty-six of 102 counties in Illinois assess a county school facility tax, including Champaign, Edgar and Douglas counties in east central Illinois, according to the Illinois Association of School Boards.
The school boards of 10 Vermilion County school districts — not including Danville District 118 — voted on a resolution late last year to place the county school facility tax issue before Danville and Vermilion County voters in a referendum on the March 17 primary ballot.
The other county school districts did not need Danville’s support because District 118 does not serve the majority of the students in the county. Due to a decline in student enrollment in District 118 since 2014, only 42 percent of the total number of students in Vermilion County attends District 118.
In March 2018, the 1 percent county school facility tax garnered a narrow margin of support with Vermilion County voters who cast 3,324 “yes” votes – or 50.21 percent – to 3,296 “no” votes – or 49.83 percent.
Voters in the city of Danville, however, voted down the measure that would have increased Danville’s sales tax rate to 10.25 percent. Danville voters cast 1,140 “yes” votes – or 38.68 percent – to 1,807 “no” votes. The total city and county votes on the sales tax issue was 4,464 “yes” to 5,103 “no.” A simple majority vote is required for passage of the tax.
Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox said he is optimistic local voters will approve the sales tax increase this time.
“We’ve done a better job of educating the public,” he said. “This is not a vote whether or not to raise the sales tax rate, but a vote whether to continue to solely rely on property tax to fund schools.
“I think more people understand how this tax will benefit the schools and provide property tax relief to the taxpayers,” he said.
Support varies
The county school facility tax that would benefit school districts around Vermilion County also has its share of opposition coming from Danville where a sales tax rate increase would make the city’s sales tax one of the highest in the state.
If approved by voters March 17, the 1 percent county school facility tax would increase Danville’s sales tax rate to 10.25 percent from 9.25 percent, making it the same amount as sales tax charged in the City of Chicago and several Cook County suburbs. By comparison, the sales tax rate in both Champaign and Urbana is 9 percent.
Proponents of the county school facility tax say the idea behind raising the sales tax rate is that it’s something everyone pays, including Vermilion County residents who don’t own property and nonresidents who visit or work in the county.
Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox said, “It allows people from outside of our area to contribute to funding our schools, such as people who live in Indiana who shop here, people who visit the Oakwood truck stops, and people who attend (Danville High School’s) Midwest Classic, ball games and tournaments.
“It comes down to an equity issue,” he said. “Either our citizens are funding our schools or everyone is funding our schools.”
If the sales tax rate increase is approved, all goods and services that currently fall under the municipal and county sales tax base would start being charged at the 10.25 percent sales tax rate effective July 1.
Exceptions from the higher sales tax rate would include licensed and titled vehicles; boats and RVs; mobile homes; unprepared food; drugs, including vitamins and over-the-counter medicine; and farm equipment and parts.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has said he does not support the sales tax increase because it “would tie us for the second highest sales tax in the state and hurt the revenue of every municipality in Vermilion County.”
“School districts already receive a substantially disproportionate percentage — more than 50 percent — of property taxes levied and must be good stewards of what they are already given,” Williams said in January.
Although Danville District 118 would benefit the most from the sales tax increase by receiving about $2.27 million in new revenue each year, District 118’s board informally took a stand not to support the sales tax increase during a discussion at its Aug. 21 school board meeting.
However, Derrice Hightower, president of the Danville Education Association, announced at a District 118 school board last month that she and some of the union’s members support the county school facility tax and asked what the board planned to do with the windfall if voters approve the sales tax rate increase.
“There are a lot of DEA members not in favor of it,” she conceded. “But every other county school district union supports this. We’re supporting our brothers and sisters.
“The biggest thing is what are they going to do with the money?” she said of District 118. “We deserve to know what they’re going to spend it on.
Hightower had her own suggestions of what the district could do with the extra revenue from the tax.
“We need more social workers,” she said. “If we had more money maybe we could get more social workers.
“The high school is the keystone of the community, so why hasn’t that parking lot been fixed?” she said. “We need air conditioning that works at South View (Upper Elementary). There are a lot of ways the money can be spent.
“There are safety issues we could be spending the money on,” Hightower said. “There’s plenty of projects that (Buildings and Grounds Director) Mr. Truex could come up with to spend the money on.
“Edgar County and Champaign County, they have the tax and they have new schools,” she added.
Expanded uses for tax
In the two years since the sales tax issue last came before Danville and Vermilion County voters, the law has been amended to expand how the county school facility tax revenue can be used.
The sales tax revenue can now be used to pay for school security and mental health services.
The Illinois Department of Revenue would direct the county school facility tax dollars — which would generate a total of $5.4 million annually — to the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education, where it would then be distributed to the local school districts on a per-pupil basis.
In Westville, the 1 percent sales tax would generate $600,000 in new revenue — or 11 percent of the total new sales tax collected — for the district annually, according to Superintendent Seth Miller.
Miller said if voters approve the sales tax rate increase, the Westville School District could reduce the amount of property tax it collects by 13 percent.
In addition, the new revenue from the penny sales tax would allow the Westville district to provide new services and improve facilities.
After property tax relief, some of the Westville district’s priorities include contracting through the city for a full-time resource officer and funding some long-range facilities improvements.
Miller said his district also would expand its early childhood offerings and build an auditorium at the high school.
The 1 percent sales tax would generate $430,000 in new revenue annually for the Hoopeston School District.
Superintendent Robert Richardson said the extra money would be used to install air conditioning at John Greer and Maple schools, as well as reduce the property tax burden on homeowners in the school district.
Richardson’s list also includes upgrading and modernizing the HVAC systems Hoopeston Area Middle School and Hoopeston Area High School, installing airtight and efficient windows and doors, installing efficiency lighting, installing video surveillance for student safety, and addressing aging facilities and building improvements.
Salt Fork’s share of the additional sales tax revenue would be $408,000 a year.
“Our biggest need is our engineers tell us we need to replace the heating system districtwide, and we need air conditioning and energy-efficient lighting and windows, and we would like to hire resource officers for each of our campuses,” Cox said.
“It (county school facility tax) will improve the school environment and make the schools safer for the students and our teachers,” he said. “We want to make sure voters know the positive impact it will make on our communities.”
