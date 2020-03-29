To say 18-year-old Rheanna Ollis is looking forward to voting in her first presidential election is an understatement.
Her excitement is contagious in talking with her and hearing how much she follows national politics.
Illinois residents, or voters nationally, could see her name on a ballot and Ollis as a politician herself one day.
“That’s what I’m hoping for,” Ollis said smiling.
The Oakwood High School senior, who is taking dual-credit courses at Danville Area Community College, will graduate in May.
She plans to attend Indiana State University with a major in political science and minor in pre-law. She said she’ll see where her interests take her.
Ollis acknowledges many 18-year-olds probably are not like her and could care less about the election this year. In addition to being busy with school, she also works part-time at JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts in Champaign.
She said she grew up in a family of “half super Republican and half super Democrat.”
“It’s a great time,” she said about family get-togethers.
This is the seventh part of a Pulse of the Voters project of talking to local residents on voting and issues important to them. The Commercial-News and other CNHI newspapers have been collaboratively working on the project.
These interviews were conducted in early March, prior to the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.
Ollis said she had favored former 2020 presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, “who’s perfectly in the middle and right for me” but also likes Bernie Sanders, saying that she agrees with a lot of his stances in helping future generations.
“He’s trying to relate to the younger generations …,” she said, adding that the country also has to keep evolving.
“We have a good chance,” she said about the country electing a Democratic president. “It’s still pretty far away. We have to wait for it to settle down …”
Issues important to Ollis include climate change and human rights.
She also looks at how the candidate acts.
“You’re the president, so you should be showing what the younger generation should be acting like. You’re the leader, so lead them... I think it’s important for them to have a good stance, not to be a bad person,” she said.
“I know so many people that don’t vote,” she added.
She feels its citizens’ duty to vote, especially if you want change.
She registered to vote as soon as she could.
Ollis said she does her homework in seeing who endorses who, and in November, she said she’ll support the Democratic nominee.
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Sergent, who leans left but considers himself an independent, says “For me it’s extremely important that we get a Democratic president in office due to the fact that we have the Supreme Court nominations most likely coming up and it would be completely unprecedented to have one president appoint three people to the Supreme Court. I do believe that’s the most not talked about but important issue that’s going to come up in the next four years. Ruth Bader Ginsburg is getting up there in age. It would be insane to see a primarily conservative Supreme Court with no hope for swaying votes towards the more liberal agenda.”
Sergent said “(I) definitely favor Bernie’s more progressive policies but I do think the party will have to unite under a more moderate candidate. That’s just going to bring in the most amount of voters I think with someone like Joe Biden. And one of the biggest reasons that (President Donald) Trump won the election is because a group of people who once voted for Obama decided to vote for Trump. So finding some way to bring those people back over would be a big, big help.”
Sergent entered the military when he was uncertain what to do after graduating from Jamaica High School. He now is studying computer programming at DACC and helps at his parent’s Sonny’s Corner Café and Pizzeria in Sidell.
“I come from a pretty conservative family,” he said, talking about his grandparents and how they voted in the past.
Sergent remembers voting first for former President Barack Obama in 2008. Sergent was a Green Party voter four years ago, not wanting to vote for Trump or Hillary Clinton, but now realizes even more so how his vote was for Trump.
While the presidential races get talked about most, he also follows the U.S. House and Senate races, such as for Dick Durbin’s seat.
Issues important to Sergent: “law enforcement reform; legalization of marijuana on a federal level would go a long way to reduce the amount of people in prison for it, reduce problems we have with the opioid crisis and give an avenue for veterans to seek alternative treatment for things like post-traumatic stress disorder and injuries, and overall it’s a policy that also could do great benefit in terms of tax revenue and things along those lines. That’s one of my major sticking points and why I’m so hesitant to commit a final vote to Joe Biden at the moment,” he said earlier this month.
He added that he’s not so much disappointed in a candidate not making it to the end, as he’s disappointed in the way candidates stayed in to make sure another didn’t make it to the end. Some candidates stayed in to do as much damage as possible, he said.
Sergent’s thoughts on Trump’s impeachment, the “system allows the people investigating the president to also confer with the president and set up the rules with the president and establish essentially the entire process of how it’s going to go while working with the president.”
That’s why there’s distrust in the process.
“When you had everyone in the Senate that was on the Republican side essentially saying they already made up their mind before the trial had even started or evidence had been presented, is a staggering look at how ineffective our checks and balances are apparently in our system entirely,” he added.
Sergent said his overall political mood is “I would say that I’m currently a little less than enthused. I don’t enjoy parroting anything Donald Trump says but it seems like the establishment of the Democratic party is not making the process as authentic as it should be, and a repeat of 2016 will 100 percent give Donald Trump another four years. I’m a little apathetic ... I just foresee a very messy Democratic convention and maybe the destruction of the Democratic Party as we know it, once that finally happens.”
Seventy-five-year-old Carolyn Wands doesn’t consider herself Republican or Democrat either, but her values lean toward Republican.
She remembers her parents voting, and instilling the importance of that right in her. She said voting became more important to her when she became a parent herself, thinking about the world her children would live in.
“I always vote for the person,” she said.
She said Trump has flaws, but he’s also done a good job and means well. Bernie Sanders scares her, she said.
Wands is against abortions, and she wants immigrants to come into the U.S. the right way.
Another issue important to her is the environment.
“I’m so tired of the fighting,” she said about the political parties.
In Illinois, she said the 2020 Census and the state continuing to lose population “should be a concern to all of us.”
She said her overall political view is that “it just seems like everything is kind of a zoo.”
She’s anxious to see who will be the Democrat presidential nominee.
Lloyd Randle, 65, has been waiting for the same.
He said of his political mood… “many of the candidates did represent my core values and concern as it related to debt reduction, healthcare, job creation and the safety of our country. Campaigns have become extremely toxic and divisive, something I feel that is diluting democracy. The issues important to me are closing the income gap, job creation for low-to-moderate families, tax equity, criminal justice reform and health care. When it comes to protecting our borders we cannot discourage individuals of diverse backgrounds from entering our country; we are indeed a nation of immigrants and we should live up to our values. Lastly, it is important for Illinois legislators on both sides to put the residents of Illinois first.”
He says voting is a privilege in this great nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.