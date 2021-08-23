DANVILLE — Some empty spaces along Voorhees Street are coming back to life again.
Head Start will be moving into the former Social Security building at 1001 E. Voorhees St.
They hope to move in by Nov. 1, according to developer Mel Yarmat.
Goodwill is planning to have operations in the former Eagle’s grocery store property, which also had been an electronics recycling site, at 1507 N. Bowman Ave.
The Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee will act on Eastern Voorhees Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program grant applications Tuesday night for the two projects.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
The committee will consider approving a $50,000 grant, which is the maximum allowed after completion of the project, for Phil Alt/Cissna 0121 LLC of Indianapolis for the former Eagle’s grocery store site at 1507 N. Bowman Ave.
Half the site would be used by Goodwill and the other half marketed as a rehabilitated space, according to Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk.
Total RIP-eligible structural improvements are estimated at $350,000. Total project cost is estimated at $550,000.
Renovations include a new roof, refinishing floors, painting, sandblasting, new heating and air conditioning systems, updating sprinkler system, electrical fixtures and plumbing for 34,500 square feet in the shopping center.
“Tenant finish updates for Goodwill to include adding changing rooms, office, break room and career training center,” grant application paperwork reads.
Cronk said he didn’t know if Goodwill is closing its Fairchild and Gilbert streets location.
Goodwill representatives did not return a phone call.
Jobs created or retained are listed as 40-plus.
Construction could be completed in December.
The second TIF grant application also is for $50,000. The grant is for Mel Yarmat doing business as Cambium Growth Fund III LLC of Crest Hill, Ill., for 1001 E. Voorhees St. The site was originally constructed for a Social Security office in 1997, and later sub-divided into multiple office suites.
Eligible project costs are estimated at $157,800, for a total estimated renovation cost of $270,000 for the 12,000 square feet brick building.
Head Start would use the entire building for its consolidated services, and also create an outdoor area for clients and staff. Head start already has notified the Vermilion Housing Authority about moving its Fair Oaks services to a more centralized location.
Estimated full-time jobs are 12.
City officials are excited to see that building being used again.
“It’s been vacant for quite a few years,” Cronk said.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- Approving a water usage reporting agreement with Aqua Illinois Inc.
- Authorizing purchase of 27 properties through the Vermilion County Trustee through the tax sale, with the minimum bid price of $750 each and $50 recording fee.
- Amending the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget for the Community Development Block Grant Fund.
- Amending city code pertaining to bicycle disposal after 90 days without notice or offer at auction if no owner is located or ownership not claimed. This would exclude property as evidence, a bicycle with a city registration in which the owner is known or any bicycle reported stolen in which the bicycle would be returned.
- Authorizing purchase of a 2019 Ford Explorer police vehicle from Jo Watt Police Cars in Lakewood Ranch, Fla. and disposal of an unused 2008 Ford Expedition police vehicle. The police vehicle to be replaced would be traded in for $4,000 to go toward the purchase price. The purchase price after trade in would not exceed $20,500, not including special emergency equipment up-fitting.
- Amending city code pertaining to fire prevention, requiring a copy of the insurance certificate for a fireworks display from the operator for a minimum of $1 million of liability coverage per occurrence if the event is on private property or a minimum of $5 million of liability coverage per occurrence which names the city as an additional insured if the event is on city property.
- Authorizing a total $78,000 (or $26,000 to each fund) budget amendment to the fiscal year 2021-2022 storm and sanitary sewer, solid waste and general fund budgets for the billing and collections upfront costs for the city to take over sewer, solid waste and public safety pension fee billing.
- Approving the purchase of safety training and compliance software from Velocity EHS of Chicago for $25,470 and authorizing a budget amendment in the finance budget.
- Enacting and adopting a supplement to the city code of ordinances.
