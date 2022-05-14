Fourth graders from Mark Denman Elementary School spent time outside on May 2 to activate their volcano projects they had been working on. "So many of our students did an amazing job in constructing these projects," Assistant Principal Eric Nethercott said. "Some of our MDE families even made it to the event to help our school cheer them on."
Left to right: Santana Huerta, Naziah Thomas Armstrong and Kaylee Garcia Ramirez prepare to erupt their volcano projects. Fourth-grade unit leader Lisa Palinski coordinated the project and presentation.
