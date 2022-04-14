Dr. Eric Simonson, music professor at Danville Area Community College, along with Kelly Holden, MS Ed, will host a joint recital featuring DACC vocal music students and private voice students from Kelly’s Voice Studio. The performance will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, in Jacobs Hall at DACC. Admission is free.
The program will primarily consist of musical theater pieces, but will have a few numbers representing other genres such as Italian madrigal and classical. Performances will include ensemble and solo works. The audience may recognize many of the performers from various community arts organizations such as DLO and Red Mask, but there will be new voices as well.
The newly renovated 150-seat Dr. Alice Marie Jacobs Hall at DACC will be the perfect venue for this program.
