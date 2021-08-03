DANVILLE — A new manufacturing process for Viscofan in Danville is resulting in a variance request for a 98-foot tower to its facility.
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday night will consider a variance of 78 percent to the maximum height requirement in the I-2, general industrial zoning district, requested by Viscofan USA, owner of 815 N. Michigan Ave., Danville.
The food product manufacturer, cellulose based casings, states in zoning paperwork that “a 925 square foot alteration is proposed within an existing approximately 389,120 square foot footprint food processing facility. The alternation consists of a 98-foot tall tower in the footprint of the existing building. The tower’s footprint is 25 feet by 37 feet, and its purpose is to house a vertical conveyor integral to the process. We are requesting a major variance to the area and bulk regulators as the allowable height per zoning code is 55 foot.”
“The optimum processing technique for this particular product requires a vertical drop that cannot be accomplished in the 55-foot height limitation. Typical industrial processes are horizontal in nature which would be able to accommodate the 55-foot height limitation established in the zoning code for the I2 district. This particular step in the process requires gravity and therefore a vertical drop that is greater than 55 feet.”
“The variance is requested in order to utilize a process that will enhance and improve the manufacturing capability of this product and therefore is not the result of a situation deliberately created.”
The proposed tower is 925 square feet and would be centered within the footprint of the existing building. The existing building is surrounded on all sides by I1andI2 industrial zones with exception of 300 feet of R2 residential, and has an approximately 480 foot setback from the Michigan Street property line. It will not impeded sight nor cause any shadows nor glare on any adjacent property, according to Viscofan officials.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said Viscofan is expected to have a presentation at the zoning meeting.
The tower is for a brand new process they are bringing into America, Cronk said.
“If anything it will add employees,” Cronk said.
The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 in the lower community chambers at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St., Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.