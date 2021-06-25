DANVILLE — Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Vermilion County.
Health officials announced the deaths Thursday evening. The deceased are two women, one in her 90s and the other in her 80s.
The deaths raise the local toll since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 147.
Also reported were two new COVID-19 cases — one resident in their 80s, and one in their 50s. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 10,071, 48 of which are active. There are currently seven county residents hospitalized with the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at the Vermilion County Fair for fair attendees, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The health department will be conducting one COVID-19 vaccination clinic per month at the health department beginning in July. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
• July 14 — This will be Johnson and Johnson from 10-11 a.m. and Moderna from 11 a.m.-noon.
• August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
• September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
