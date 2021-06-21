A Vermilion county man in his 60s has died of COVID-19, raising the local death toll since the pandemic began to 145.
Health officials reported the latest death on Monday.
Also reported were five new COVID-19 cases — one resident in their 70s, two in their 60s, one in their 30s, and one in their 20s. That raises the total cases since the pandemic began 15 months ago 10,059, 61 of which are active.
Late last week, six new cases were also reported — one resident in their 80s, one in their 60s, one in their 50s, one in their 40s, one in their 30s, and one in their 20s.
There are currently five county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials have announced that the department will be conducting one COVID-19 vaccination clinic per month at the health department beginning in July. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
• July 14 — This will be Johnson and Johnson from 10-11 a.m. and Moderna from 11 a.m.-noon.
August 11 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
There will also be two upcoming clinics for Johnson & Johnson vaccinations:
OSF Healthcare, the Illinois National Guard, the Danville Dans and the health Department are partnering for a Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic at tonight’s Danville Dans home game.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at the Vermilion County Fair for fair attendees, from 5-9 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
