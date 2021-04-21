The death toll from COVID-19 disease reached 131 this week.
The Vermilion County Health Department reported five more deaths in recent days — one woman in her 80s, one man in his 80s, and three men in their 70s.
Health officials also reported 24 new confirmed cases this week. On Tuesday, they reported 18 cases — three residents in their 70s, three in their 50s, one in their 40s, five in their 30s, three in their 20s, two teens, and a grade-school-aged child. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 9,039, 82 of which are active. On Monday, six cases were reported — two residents in their 70s, one in their 60s, one in their 50s, one in their 30s, and one teen.
There are currently five Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The Illinois National Guard is continuing to assist with county vaccination clinics. While the focus this week is on providing second-dose Moderna vaccinations at DACC and at the airport to those who received their first-dose Moderna vaccinations last month, some first-dose vaccination opportunities are being offered. Check the department's website, www.vchd.org, or call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264 for details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.