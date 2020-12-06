DANVILLE — Two more Vermillion County residents have reportedly died of COVID-19 this weekend.
The Health Department reported one of the deaths, a man in his 80s, on Sunday, and the other, a woman in her 80s, on Sunday.
The deaths bring the COVID-19 death toll to 46 in Vermilion County.
Monday, the health department reported 32 new cases (three residents in their 60s, six in their 50s, six in their 40s, six in their 30s, seven in their 20s, two teens, one grade-school child, and one toddler), and 30 released, which brings the county to a total of 3,755 positive cases — 332 of which are active.
Health officials also reported 131 new COVID-19-positive cases in the county over the weekend.
On Sunday, 42 new cases were reported — one resident in their 80s, one in their 60s, eight in their 50s, four in their 40s, five in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, six teens, three grade-school children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler.
On Saturday, health reported 89 new positive cases — one resident in their 80s, two in their 70s, eight in their 60s, 23 in their 50s, 12 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, 15 in their 20s, eight teens, and eight grade-school children.
There are currently 34 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
VCHD has received 55,014 negative test results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.