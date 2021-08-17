A Cheeseburgers and Run Virtual 5K walk/run has taken the place of the past Cheeseburgers and Fun fundraiser for the Vermilion County Conservation District this year.
"It is our intention to merge the two into a live 5K and gathering event in the future," according to Nick Vinson Vermilion County Conservation Foundation board member.
"We have passed the deadline to guarantee shirts/medals prior to the event, but people are still able to sign up and participate if they’d like. We will get late signups their packets ASAP," he said.
Event Date: Aug. 22 – Aug. 28, 2021.
Lace up your shoes and join the inaugural Vermilion County Conservation Foundation Cheeseburgers and Run 5K. All proceeds from the 2021 Cheeseburgers and Run 5K will be directed toward replacing aging playground equipment at the parks.
Run Venues: Virtual, Forest Glen, Kennekuk, Kickapoo Rail Trail or other at runner’s choice.
The event is co-sponsored by the foundation and McDonald's.
