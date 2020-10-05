DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim of a shooting that occurred Thursday evening on Florida Street in Danville as 19-year-old Antonio Jones of Danville.
McFadden stated that Jones’ family has been notified. An autopsy was to be conducted. The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.
According to Danville Police, at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, officers responded to the area of Douglas Park for several calls of shots fired.
Officers located an unresponsive victim laying in the middle of the roadway on Florida between Wayne and Commercial streets.
The victim was a 19-year-old Danville man who was shot in the back one time. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250; or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
