DANVILLE — This is the fourth year for the Veterans Day 5K, which has raised more than $15,000 to support American Legion Post 210.
"The money has helped with improvements to the legion. They have put in new flooring and redone the bathrooms, plus put in a (handicapped-accessible) bathroom," according to organizer Lisa Knapp. "The donations have helped them to continue to support our veterans."
This year's 5K will start on 11 a.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 210 on Jackson Street in Danville.
Online registration is closed, but in-person registration will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The cost on Saturday is $20 to walk/run. All participants receive a dog tag medal.
Knapp says people can do a 5K virtually and still donate $20. They can email her their time at limagrant@sbcglobal.net to receive a dog tag medal.
Shirts will be available to order on Saturday for $15 with $5 donated to the legion.
They will have free chili for participants in the legion parking lot after the race, while it lasts.
They also are accepting any donation amounts for the legion, which also can be dropped off on Saturday.
Knapp says they have around 25 people signed up, but have had 160 participants in the past.
