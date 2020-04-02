DANVILLE — The story of George McKibben’s death was widely published at the time.
The following shortened version was taken from Lottie Jones’ “History of Vermilion County,” published in 1911. Larry Weatherford, president of two historical groups, said the story leaves a lot of unanswered questions, and that he may do more research into it.
George McKibben was 18 when he enlisted in Company B of the 25th Illinois Infantry in 1861. He was mustered out on Sept. 5, 1864, in Springfield.
On Oct. 1, there was a big Republican rally in Danville. The election, which was to give President Lincoln a second term, was not far away, and politics ran high in Vermilion County and the rest of the country.
The soldiers who were mustered out had not yet set aside their suits of blue and were conspicuous in the streets. Among those were three sons of Thomas McKibben: Capt. Jeff McKibben, Pvt. George McKibben and Henry McKibben.
Instead of going home that night, George stayed behind to look out for his brother Jeff. George didn’t seem to be uneasy for his own safety.
About 6 p.m., George and Henry McKibben were standing at the public square with Hiram Ross. They were called across the street by Dr. James Faris and Dr. Theodore Lemon (Ward Hill Lamon’s cousin), who were on the opposite side of the street. The men called to them to come over and shake hands.
The boys complied without thought of fear and followed the men into the store. The door was closed, and the two doctors stepped behind the counter. Shots began to fly in the direction of the McKibben boys. The air was full of smoke and confusion, when Henry called out that he was hurt.
The men who did the shooting made their escape through the back window. Hiram Ross found George dead with a bullet in his temple, and Henry was wounded. Ross took Henry to Dr. Fithian.
J.W. Giddings, who lived across the street from Dr. Lemon, reported that he saw Jeff McKibben (who didn’t know yet that his brother George was dead, but did know that Henry was wounded) and another man go into the home, and come out with Dr. Faris between them. By now, a mob had gathered, and someone struck Faris, who fell. The mob closed around him and fired shot after shot into his body.
Thomas McKibben, the father, stepped on a box on the street and reminded the mob that he had lost a son, and he pleaded with them to disperse.
The firing stopped and someone grabbed Faris by the legs and dragged him up the street near the courthouse, where he died later.
Faris was a Virginian and was bitter about the results of the war.
In 1882, George McKibben was reburied in Spring Hill, after having been taken from the Old City Cemetery. According to the Danville Commercial, when McKibben was taken out, a portion of the bullet that killed him fell out of his skull.
Weatherford said, “I really wish we knew what went on when Dr. Faris called the young men inside to talk. It sounded like it was a friendly gesture, then something went terribly wrong, ending up with the shooting of both young men.
“The doctor had served as a surgeon in the 12th Illinois Infantry for three months, then mustered out to continue his practice in Danville. His southern sentiments seemed to increase as time went on and then apparently exploded on that first day of October,” Weatherford said.
He also didn’t know why Lemon wasn’t prosecuted in the shooting, and whether the McKibben boys were armed.
