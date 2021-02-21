A woman in her 70s is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Vermilion County, raising the local death toll since the pandemic began to 102.
Health officials reported the death Friday evening.
Also reported were 34 new COVID-19 cases — three residents in their 80s, three in their 70s, six in their 60s, eight in their 50s, six in their 40s, one in their 30s, four in their 20s, two grade-school-aged children, and one toddler. That brings the total since the pandemic began to 8,325, 269 of which are active.
There are currently 11 Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
