Health officials report they have now confirmed 14 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Vermilion County, raising the death toll since the pandemic began to 73.
The deaths added to the total, health officials say, occurred between October and December, with most recorded during a particularly bad stretch of November. About 48% of the county's COVID-19 deaths occurred during November.
The new reported deaths involved two men in their 60s, one in his 70s, and 5 in their 80s; and one woman in her 70s, three in their 80s, and two in their 90s.
Health officials reported 96 new cases Tuesday evening — two residents in their 90s, four in their 80s, five in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, 21 in their 40s, 10 in their 30s, 14 in their 20s, 13 teens, two toddlers, and one infant.
The new cases bring the total since the pandemic began in March to 4,718 — 331 of which are active.
There are currently 38 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
