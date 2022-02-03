Vermilion County is now under a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m. Friday.
An Emergency Management dispatch advises that there will be blowing and drifting snow, although no additional snow is expected. Brisk north winds could produce deep drifts. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph are expected overnight.
Vermilion and surrounding counties are part of the advisory area.
East-west roadways may see significant drifting of snow, especially in rural areas. Visibility may be occasionally reduced as well. Travel will be difficult or impossible on problem roadways. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Officials urge motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling. If travel is necessary, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.