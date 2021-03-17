The Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency has issued a wind advisory to be in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today (Thursday).
Northeast winds are expected to be 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
The wind advisory will also affect numerous surrounding counties in Illinois and Indiana.
The National Weather Service indicates that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few outages may results. The winds could also create hazardous driving conditions in some areas.
Rain and cooler conditions are also forecast for the day.
