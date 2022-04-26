Of Vermilion County’s $14.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 relief funding, about $800,000 has been spent so far on projects.
Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn said the county has upgraded some technology, such as purchasing new election equipment, and they also used some funding toward other capital improvement projects.
Vermilion County Board members last week approved two additional projects to spend funds on.
According to Baughn, $100,000 is going to the Vermilon County Juvenile Detention Center for new cameras and locks.
He said the center’s current system is dated. The upgrade was going to be a two-year project as funding in budgets allowed.
“With (the ARPA funds), we can do it all at once,” Baughn said.
The county also has allocated $91,000 in ARPA funding for Potomac’s water meter improvement project for its citizens.
Potomac officials were short that amount after using their ARPA funds and loan forgiveness. With the county’s help, they don’t have to pass a rate hike onto residents.
The county has received other ARPA funding requests, as officials still decide how to spend the funding.
Baughn said the county is still looking at other projects such as body cameras for the sheriff’s department, possible county fairgrounds updates and “taking care of ourselves.” Other requests have included from the land bank, CASA, Salvation Army and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation.
Also last week, the county board approved a $50,000 amendment to the combined annual budget and appropriation ordinance for the North Fork Special Service Area. Money was moved from fund balances to pay for continuing river clean-up projects. The budget pays for projects such as clearing downed trees and beaver dams.
Board members also approved road maintenance work and a resolution for improvement, safety review of various county roads.
In other business, a new board member Mark Steinbaugh was sworn in to replace Mary Surprenant in District 6.
The board also declared another vacancy, with Diana Frazier-Brenneman leaving the board.
The redistricting that occurred with county board districts after the census is affecting the time replacements can serve in a current district.
In other appointments, Nancy O’Kane was appointed to replace Robert Boyd, to the Vermilion County Land Bank Authority board; Michael Remole is replacing Travis Mains and Mary Surprenant is replacing Valerie Shelton on the Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board. The appointments are due to resignations.
