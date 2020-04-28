The Vermilion County Health Department on Tuesday reported the first death of a county resident related to COVID-19.
A male resident in his 70s, who had tested positive around Easter, was recently hospitalized and died, according to the health department.
The health department’s social media Facebook page stated “Our thoughts are with the family, and with all the others who have been affected — directly and indirectly — by this disease.”
The county also has its 18th positive COVID-19 case of a resident in their teens.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 related death was not among those listed in a press release Tuesday afternoon by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
According to the IDPH “all data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. Information for a death previously reported has changed, therefore today’s numbers have been adjusted.”
The IDPH Tuesday announced 2,219 new COVID-19 cases, including 144 additional deaths. Total Illinois cases now stand at 48,102, including 2,125 deaths.
Within the last 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,561 specimens for a total of 242,189.
