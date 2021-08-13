A one-word reaction from Vermilion County Health Department’s Doug Toole about Vermilion County’s big population drop in the last decade — Ouch.
Vermilion County and the Danville Metropolitan Area saw a 9.1 percent population drop from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Vermilion County’s total 2020 population was 74,188. Total population in 2010 was 81,625. This is a difference of 7,437, or a 9.1 percent decrease.
Vermilion County’s population in 2000 was 83,919 and in 1990 was 88, 257.
“While I am not shocked that our population decreased, I am surprised to see how large a decrease our county experienced,” according to Toole.
“We are certainly frustrated. We received federal funding to help encourage participation in the 2020 Census, and hired a Census outreach coordinator to help, but then the pandemic hit and most of our plans collapsed. We had hoped to reach out into the community to answer questions about the census in person, but instead had to use traditional and social media to try to raise awareness,” Toole stated. “The problem was not unique to us, but our inability to perform better outreach was discouraging.”
Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau Executive Director Jeanie Cooke also commented, “Lost population can certainly negatively impact a community. As a community, we should look on it as an opportunity to discover reasons for the loss, and formulate how to address those issues.”
Some other local officials, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and Vermilion Advantage’s Tim Dudley, wanted to look more at the numbers being released prior to commenting.
The fastest-growing U.S. metro area between the 2010 Census and 2020 Census was The Villages, Florida, which grew 39 percent from about 93,000 people to about 130,000 people.
Additionally, 72 U.S. metro areas lost population. The largest percentage declines were Pine Bluff, Ark., dropping 12.5 percent, and Danville, Ill.
In Illinois, Edgar County saw a 9.2 percent population decrease, Iroquois County saw a 8.9 percent decrease and the Champaign-Urbana metro area saw a 2.2 percent increase.
Motor fuel and income taxes are just two local funding sources based on population.
The Census Bureau also released diversity information. It uses several measures to analyze the racial and ethnic diversity of the country.
The Census Bureau uses the Diversity Index (DI) to measure the probability that two people chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups.
The DI is bounded between 0 and 1. A value of 0 indicates that everyone in the population has the same racial and ethnic characteristics. A value close to 1 indicates that almost everyone in the population has different racial and ethnic characteristics.
Vermilion County has a diversity index of 40.3 percent; and Illinois’ is 61.4 percent.
Percentage of total Vermilion County population: 75.7 percent white, 13.8 percent Black or African American, 5.1 percent Hispanic or Latino, 4 percent two or more races, .8 percent Asian, .3 percent some other race, and .2 percent American Indian and Alaska Native.
