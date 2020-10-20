Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.