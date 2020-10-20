Another increased number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday also brought with it the county’s 9th death.
The Vermilion County Health Department on Monday reported 48 new cases (three residents in their 80s, four in their 70s, eight in their 60s, seven in their 50s, eight in their 40s, four in their 30s, five in their 20s, seven teens, one grade-school-aged child, and one toddler), bringing the county to a total of 1,314 positive cases — 222 of which are active. Some of the new cases are family-related to new or to previously reported positive cases.
The county’s ninth death, a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized, is the county’s fourth death in the last two weeks, and the first female death related to COVID since the pandemic started.
“Our thoughts and prayers go to her family and friends,” stated health department officials.
There are currently eight COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized. The county also had 33,834 negative tests.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 3,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths. The seven-day statewide positively rate from Oct. 12-18 was 5.4 percent. As of Sunday night, 2,096 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 485 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County has had school and other officials continue to alter public gathering plans.
At last week’s online Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee meeting, Chairman and Alderman Mike Puhr said “as we see a rise in cases, please be safe; encourage others around you to be safe; stay healthy.”
The Danville Public Library also temporarily canceled all in-person programming due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County.
One day last week, the Vermilion County Health Department reported 59 new cases, with 79 one day earlier in October, with ages ranging from their 90s to a toddler. The county last week saw its eighth COVID-related death, a man in his 70s. This had been the county’s third death in just a little over a week.
Health department officials’ advice: eat healthy, exercise, hydrate, get enough rest, wash your hands, get a check up, continue to wear your mask and social distance.
“Two ways to support our local service providers, schools and small businesses would be to stay home when you are sick, and to avoid gatherings where social distancing will be difficult,” state health department officials.
This week, the state’s mobile COVID-testing team is back at the health department for a week of public testing. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m through Oct. 25., no appointment necessary and no cost at the health department 200 S. College St., Danville.
Two Danville schools already had been closed due to COVID-19 cases, Garfield Elementary and Southwest Elementary schools through Oct. 27, but now all Danville District 118 schools are closed and moved to remote learning from Oct. 19 through Nov. 4 due to the increased number of local COVID-19 cases in the district and surrounding areas.
“The well-being of our school community will always be our No. 1 priority,” according to a letter from Danville District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis.
Geddis won’t talk about specific school numbers of staff and student COVID-19 cases which impacted the decision to have all schools go to remote learning these next two weeks.
However, Geddis said seeing the spike in numbers and seeing that some are teens and younger, the public can realize some are D118 students.
“Our numbers are what they are,” she said.
Geddis said some employees remain in the school buildings, such as food service, the technology department and maintenance staff. Additional cleaning is occurring.
She said school phones are still being answered, with staff working from home.
Geddis said they will continue to monitor local COVID-19 numbers during the next two weeks to determine proceeding again with in-person classes.
She said while there have been “hiccups” with remote learning, she commends teachers for doing a wonderful job and thanks parents for their cooperation and understanding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.