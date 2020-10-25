Health officials are reporting 22 news cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County on Saturday.
Of the new cases, one resident is in their 80s, one in their 70s, five in their 60s, seven in their 50s, two in their 30s, one in their 20s, four teens, and one toddler
Saturday's new cases brings the county's total to 1,475 positive cases — 203 of which are active — since the pandemic began in March.
Officials say there are currently 14 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized. The number of county residents who have died of COVID-19-related disease remains at 12.
New cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain on the rise throughout Illinois and Indiana, as well as across the country.
